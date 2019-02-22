Rupee trades flat in early deals; opens at 71.25 against US dollar

The on Friday opened 1 paisa lower at 71.25 against the The domestic unit ended 11 paise lower at 71.24 on Thursday as rising and a strengthening greenback weighed on the market sentiment.

consolidated in the range of 70.70 and 71.40 levels for the fifth successive session on Thursday. Global crude on Thursday witnessed selling pressure on higher levels after US crude oil exports hit an all-time high as output from the nation’s shale fields continues to surge, said Gaurang Somaiya, Research Analyst (Currency) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Today, USD/INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.05 and 71.50," Somaiya said.

On the global front, were flat in early trade on Friday following a fall on Wall Street, with a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighing more signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States, Reuters reported.

The was barely changed against the yen at 110.66, while the euro inched slightly higher to buy $1.1340. The index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was steady at 96.586.

In the commodity market, US crude dipped 0.25 per cent at $56.82 a barrel.