RVNL, Praj Ind: Two stocks that Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi is bullish on

-
ALSO READ
Char Dham rail: A train to the Kedarnath shrine may not run anytime soon
Centre gets multiple bids for privatisation of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd
Explained: Why railway project costs go off track across various lines
Indices fall for 5th day; Sensex cracks 703 pts, Nifty gives up 17,000
Stocks to Watch: Mindtree, ACC, L&T Infotech, Maruti, AU Bank, IDFC
-
BUY RVNL NEAR Rs 32.50 | TARGET: Rs 34.50 | STOP LOSS: Rs 31.50
The stock of RVNL has confirmed a range breakout above Rs 32.50-mark. The price action was supported with decent volumes and the stock has managed to close well above 200-day moving average. The stock has potential to test Rs 35-mark in the coming sessions. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 32.50 for a target of Rs 34.50 in the coming sessions.
BUY PRAJIND NEAR Rs 405 | TARGET: Rs 435 | STOP LOSS: Rs 390
During the latest trading session, we witnessed huge upside momentum in PRAJIND wherein the stock confirmed a breakout above Rs 400-mark. The breakout pattern resembles bullish Cup and Handle. The price action was supported with humongous volumes. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 405 for a target of Rs 435 in the coming sessions.
============================================
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU