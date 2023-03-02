Rail Vikas up 10% as JV emerges lowest bidder for 200 Vande Bharat trains

Shares of railways-owned (RVNL) surged 10 per cent to Rs 64.30 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after a joint venture (JV) of the company and Russian firm Transmashholding (TMH) emerged as the lowest bidder for the manufacture and maintenance of 200 lightweight Vande Bharat trains.

The company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for 'Manufacturing cum Maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including Up-gradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depots' in JV with Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash (70 per cent), Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System (5 per cent) and RVNL (25 per cent), RVNL said in an exchange filing. Metrowagonmash is part of Transmashholding.

As per financial opening dated 01.03.2023, the M/s. JSC Metrowagonmash-Mytischi-RVNL (JV) has been declared L-1. The total quantity is 200 Trainsets and cost per set is Rs 120 crore, the company said. The intimation regarding Letter of Award (LOA) and Declaration will be submitted as and when the LOA received, it added.



According to media reports, the consortium made a bid of around Rs 58,000 crore, with the cost to manufacture one train set at Rs 120 crore.

RVNL, it's subsidiary and joint ventures are engaged in the business of implementing various types of rail infrastructure projects assigned by Ministry of Railway (MoR) including doubling (including 3rd/4th lines), gauge conversion, new lines, railway electrification, major bridges, workshops, production units and sharing of freight revenue with railways as per the concession agreement entered into with MoR.

RVNL’s major client is the Indian Railways and other clients include various central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings. RVNL has also started participating in Metro, Highways and other infrastructure sectors through competitive bidding.

At 09:34 AM; RVNL was up 7 per cent at Rs 62.70, as compared to 0.43 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volumes, with a combined 18 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.