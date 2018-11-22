S&P DJI seeks 'strategic partners' after snapping relationship with BSE

After the announced snapping of ties with (DJI), the latter said on Wednesday that it is looking at ways of expanding activity and seeking “strategic opportunities” in the country.

“India continues to be an important part of S&P DJI’s global growth strategy and we will continue to find ways to expand commercial activities in the country, look for strategic opportunities,” an official statement said.

The company will seek “strategic partners fully committed to providing Indian and with the index-based solutions they need to take part in India’s exciting growth story,” it said.

It also affirmed commitment to minimise the troubles for the domestic and international client base as it unwinds the current relationship with the

The company said it has been working in the country since 1999 through various partnerships.

It also listed out milestones since it started working with the BSE, including launch of a full suite of indices covering sector, size, thematics, factor, and ESG-themed benchmarks, and creation of the S&P Bharat 22 Index, among others.

The BSE decided to snap ties with S&P Dow Jones, which manages and operates the benchmark Sensex, and plans to develop indices through its own in-house development team, exchanges officials said.

The two entities had announced a joint venture, Asia Index, in 2013 to provide an array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asias vibrant economies.