JUST IN
Sebi bans 3 entities from securities market for insider trading activities
In a first, India among the top five ECM markets globally in 2022
Sebi allows stock exchanges to launch multiple contracts in same commodity
Public sector firms' share in total market cap at a three-year high
Kamdhenu Ventures to list on stock exchanges this month: Group CMD
Paytm, Nykaa slide up to 9% after huge block deals at both counters
Wipro Q3 revenues may rise up to 3% QoQ; flattish margins likely: Analysts
Stock of this SME plastic products maker has zoomed 100% in 15 trading days
Goldiam Int'l soars 16% after Ashish Kacholia buys stake in Dec quarter
Tech view: Check key levels on Sensex, Nifty as trend remains indecisive
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sebi bans 3 entities from securities market for insider trading activities
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sah Polymers has dream market debut, rises 37% on the listing day

The Rs 66-crore initial public offering of Sah Polymers was subscribed 17.5 times

Topics
IPOs | stock market listing | share market

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPOs, listing, Investors, Markets

Sah Polymers made a strong debut on the bourses on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 85, a 30.7 per cent premium to its issue price, and ended the session at Rs 89.25, a gain of 37.3 per cent.

The Rs 66-crore initial public offering was subscribed 17.5 times.

The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling polypropylene (PP) high-density polyethene (HDPE) FIBC bags and offers customised bulk packaging solutions to agro-pesticides, cement and fertilizer companies.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 19:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.