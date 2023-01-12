Sah Polymers has dream market debut, rises 37% on the listing day

Sah Polymers made a strong debut on the bourses on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 85, a 30.7 per cent premium to its issue price, and ended the session at Rs 89.25, a gain of 37.3 per cent.



The Rs 66-crore initial public offering was subscribed 17.5 times.

The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling polypropylene (PP) high-density polyethene (HDPE) FIBC bags and offers customised bulk packaging solutions to agro-pesticides, cement and fertilizer companies.