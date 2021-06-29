JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Cryptocurrency » news

Sebi overhauls norms for appointment, removal of independent directors
Business Standard

Sam Altman wants to scan your eyeball in exchange for cryptocurrency

Among the many parts of its plan, Worldcoin has designed an orb-shaped device that wo­uld scan a person's iris to build a unique personal identifier

Topics
cryptocurrency | Start-ups | LinkedIn

Ellen Huet & Gillian Tan | Bloomberg 

Sam Altman wants to scan your eyeball in exchange for cryptocurrency
Altman, 36, said he concei­ved the idea in late 2019. The intention was to use crypto­c­u­­rrency to spread money aro­und equitably, inspired by the trendy economic theory kno­wn as universal basic in­c­ome

Sam Altman has a startup that intends to give a special type of cryptocurrency to ev­ery per­son on earth. But first, it wants to scan everybody’s eye­balls. The former head of the Silicon Valley business incubator Y Combinator is one of Worldcoin’s three founders. Among the many parts of its plan, Worldcoin has designed an orb-shaped device that wo­uld scan a person’s iris to build a unique personal identifier.

The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, the ve­n­ture capital arm of Coin­base Global, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Day One Vent­ures. It recently raised about $25 million from investors.

Altman, 36, said he concei­ved the idea in late 2019. The intention was to use crypto­c­u­­rrency to spread money aro­und equitably, inspired by the trendy economic theory kno­wn as universal basic in­c­ome. “I’ve been very interested in things like universal ba­sic income and what’s going to happen to global wealth re­d­i­stribution and how we can do that better,” he said. “Is there a way we can use techn­o­logy to do that at global scale?”

Worldcoin is still preparing for a formal unveiling, but for now, it is evaluating what it might take to one day get cryptocurrency to as many as possible. Under Altman, Y Combinator planned experiments on universal basic in­come that have faced some delays and complications. In a 2019 interview with economist Tyler Cowen, Altman discussed how a system that could distribute money to all could circumvent the need for government redistribution.

With Worldcoin, it promises “a new global digital curr­e­ncy that will launch by giving a share to every sing­le pe­­­r­son on earth”, says an online job description.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 29 2021. 22:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU