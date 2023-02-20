JUST IN
Business Standard

Samvardhana Motherson soars 6% on German-based SAS Autosystemtechnik buyout

ICICI Securities said the implied valuation of the acquisition is pegged at 5.2x EV/EBITDA, which, the brokerage firm believe, is inexpensive.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Samvardhana Motherson International

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) were up 6 per cent at Rs 84.20 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company announced the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH, Germany (SAS) at an enterprise value of € 540 million(around Rs 4,800 crore). The transaction will be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals.

The acquisition made through Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Netherlands, a step-down subsidiary of SAMIL. SAS is a leading global provider of assembly and logistics services for the automotive industry. SAS had revenue of € 896 million (i.e. ~Rs 7,950 crore) with EBITDA at €102.7 million (i.e. ~Rs 910 crore, margins at 11.5 per cent) in CY22.

The transaction will be another step further enhancing Motherson's integration in the global automotive supply chain and increase its customer proximity. With its strong capabilities in assembly, automation and logistics, “SAS” is well positioned to benefit from the secular trend of outsourcing of module assembly by OEMs to trusted suppliers, SAMIL said in an exchange filing.

SAMIL further said the objects of acquisition was enhanced integration in the automotive supply chain thereby increasing customer proximity, product diversification across customers, products and geography with increased exposure to electric vehicle programs. The company is in well positioned to capitalize emerging trends of outsourcing of module assembly by OEMs and strong experience and competency in assembly operations, automation and managing complex logistics, SAMIL said.

ICICI Securities said the implied valuation of the acquisition is pegged at 5.2x EV/EBITDA, which, the brokerage firm believe, is inexpensive. This is a sizeable acquisition (~12 per cent of its existing topline) by the company after a long time and is to be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt.

SAS works in the domain of assembly of consoles, cockpits, door panels, etc. Also, ~50 per cent sales from EV programmes with one of the top EV OEM is now becoming a client of SAMIL. It also offers to cross sell its offerings and total system solutions to the client at SAS. The aquisation falls under its broader Vision 2025 targeting group revenues at US$36 billlion, ICICI Securities said in a note.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 10:20 IST

