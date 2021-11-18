Sapphire Foods makes good debut; gains 17% against issue price post listing

-
ALSO READ
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
MARKETS: Sensex down 300 pts; Paytm tumbles 21% post weak debut
Sapphire Foods IPO subscribed 6.6 times on strong QIB, retail interest
Sensex, Nifty end with marginal losses; M&M rallies 5% post Q2 results
Sensex, Nifty end on a flat note; ITC gains 2%, Tata Steel slips 3%
-
Sapphire Foods, quick service restaurant (QSR) company, made a healthy stock market debut on the bourses on Thursday. The shares of the company that owns and operates Pizza Hut and KFC chain of stores listed at Rs 1,350, a 14 per cent premium against issue price of Rs 1,180 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,311, an 11 per cent premium over its issue price.
Post listing, shares of Sapphire Foods moved higher to Rs 1,383.60 on the BSE and Rs 1,380 on the NSE. At 10:09 am, it was trading 14 per cent higher at Rs 1,346 on both the exchanges. A combined 3 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
The Rs 2,073-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Sapphire Foods India had received good response from investors with the issue getting nearly 7 times more demand than the shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion garnered 7.5 times subscription, the high networth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed 3.5 times and the retail quota garnered nearly 8.7 times subscription.
Sapphire Foods is one of the Yum brand's restaurant operators in the Indian subcontinent. It is also Sri Lanka’s largest QSR chain as per FY21 revenues. The company operates 482 stores with 219 KFC & 188 Pizza Hut stores in India. It has another 73 stores in Sri Lanka and two in Maldives. The company operates KFC & Pizza Hut brands in India, Sri Lanka & Maldives and Taco Bell operations in Sri Lanka. It operates under a three-way franchisee arrangement for Yum in India
"The company enjoys a strong relationship with Yum Brands of US, which enables it to use Yum’s system, system property and expertise in building and establishing brands and operating large-scale restaurants chains. The company is optimising its restaurant size to reduce the costs in form of operations costs as well as the capex incurred. This would improve the profitability & reduce the payback period of outlet as well," ICICI Securities had said in an IPO note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU