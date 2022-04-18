SAT grants interim relief to ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna in Yogi matter

-
ALSO READ
Who is the mysterious yogi in the NSE saga?
TMS Ep116: Russia-Ukraine crisis, NSE, markets, red herring prospectus
How often have SAT orders gone against Sebi? Numbers tell half the story
SAT quashes Sebi order against HDFC Bank for invoking pledged shares
TV anchor gets interim relief as SAT stays Sebi order on Rs 3.9 cr deposit
-
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted an interim relief to former MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in the Himalyan Yogi case. The tribunal has directed Ramkrishna to deposit Rs 2 crore within six weeks. “If such an amount is deposited, the balance amount shall not be recovered during the pendency of the appeal,” SAT members Tarun Agarwala and Meera Swarup.
On February 11, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna for alleged governance lapses. The market regulator had also directed NSE to forfeit Ramkrishna’s excess leave encashment of Rs 1.54 crore and the deferred bonus of Rs 2.83 crore. Sebi had directed NSE to retain and deposit the same in its investor protection fund.
SAT has directed NSE to deposit Rs. 4.73 crore towards leave encashment and deferred bonus of the Ramkrishna in an escrow account instead of depositing it in the investor protection fund. SAT has also directed Sebi to submit its reply within four weeks.
Ramkrishna’s counsel CS Vaidyanathan contested Sebi’s decision to impose penalty under the Section 23A of the Securities Contracts Regulation Act (SCRA).
He argued that provision came into effect in January 2020 and couldn’t be applied retrospectively. As a result, imposing a penalty under this section was “incorrect and could not be sustained”.
Vaidyanathan also said that the principles of natural justice have been violated as Ramkrishna was not given an opportunity to cross examine the submissions made by certain witnesses before passing of the final order.
“The whole time member proceeded to pass the impugned order without granting an opportunity of hearing which was violative of Article 14 Constitution of India,” he argued.
Vaidyanathan further argued that Sebi had no power to interfere in the autonomy and internal management of NSE.
Ramkrishna in her petition has also said that she had merely sought advice from her spiritual guru. Sebi’s order, she has argued, had nothing to indicate that she was merely following directions of the guru and not applying her mind or reasoning. The petition also argues that Sebi’s order doesn’t mention a single instance where information pertaining to the exchange was misused or has caused loss to any of the stakeholder.
The SAT bench said it will consider all these arguments during the next hearing, which is likely to take place on June 30, 2022.
In a 190-page order issued on February 18, Sebi had penalised NSE, Ramkrishna, and her predecessor Ravi Narain for governance lapses in appointing Anand Subramanian as the exchange’s group operating officer (COO) and advisor to Ramkrishna.
The order also made public email exchanges between Ramkrishna and a purported Himalayan Yogi which showed that the unknown person had significantly influenced the decision making at NSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU