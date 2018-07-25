SAT left with just one member; hearings in over 400 appeals on halt

The (SAT), a quasi-judicial body that hears appeals pertaining to the securities, insurance and pension market, has not taken up a single case in the past fortnight due to lack of quorum. With the presiding officer J P Devadhar demitting office early this month, the appellate tribunal is effectively out of commission.

This has halted hearings in over 400 appeals against orders issued by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) challenged before the tribunal. Other than this, tribunal also appeals against orders by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

As per the rule, a three-member panel is required to hear appeals on orders passed by these regulatory bodies. A judicial member’s presence is must for interim relief and admission of appeals.

The tribunal last order was on July 10. At present, it has just one member C K G Nair, who is not a judicial member. As a result, functioning of will remain virtually grounded until a new presiding officer takes charge.

Legal experts say corporates are left with little options when it comes to seeking emergency relief against the regulatory order. Their woes could compound as the government is yet to start the appointment process for the position.

In absence of a quorum, the tribunal has been passing temporary rulings in the last few months in case of urgent matters. These orders were subject to review by a new bench. This situation has created after member Jog Singh retired on February 12.

For instance, on February 16, allowed to continue servicing existing clients until March 2019. It said a new bench could review this relaxation, since the bench was set to be reconstituted. The matter will now be heard after a new bench gets constituted.

“Every single retirement of a presiding officer or a member, is pre-scheduled and well known, but never backed up with proper succession planning,” said Somasekhar Sundaresan, an independent counsel.

Given the expansive and wide-ranging scope of powers conferred on regulators whose orders can be appealed against, SAT has been at the receiving end of apathy in terms of how vacancies are filled up, he said.

Industry experts say with the Lok Sabha election round the corner, the appointment could get further delayed.

During 2016-17, as many as 470 appeals came before the tribunal. Further, 185 appeals were dismissed (ruled in favour of Sebi), while seven were allowed (ruled against Sebi). As of March 31, 2017, 411 appeals were pending with SAT.

This is not the first time the functioning of the tribunal has been hit. In the past, the judicial member position was kept vacant for two years before Devadhar, who was former judge of the Bombay High Court, had joined the tribunal as presiding officer, in 2013.

Ex-members of SAT say the appointment criteria discourage former justices from joining the tribunal.

For instance, the pension that government official get is deducted from the salary paid for the new job. Sources say that despite being one of the significant role, such conditions refrain the talent to join the tribunal. Several representations were made to amend these rules to attract the right talent.

In his 2015-16 Budget speech, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced there would be new benches and new members at SAT. It has been over three years and no new benches have been notified. Appointment of a SAT member is done by the (ACC), which has representation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry. SAT’s presiding officer is also part of ACC. A SAT member is appointed on contract for five years or till the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.