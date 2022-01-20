SBI Cards hits 52-week low, stock down 26% from its 52-week high

-
ALSO READ
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
SBI rebounds 5% from low post Q1 results; market-cap crosses Rs 4-trillion
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
SBI Q2: Analysts peg NII growth at 5% YoY, profit may increase up to 100%
-
Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Cards) hit a 52-week low at Rs 858.45, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock has fallen below its previous low of Rs 860.05 hit on December 20, 2021.
The stock of finance company quoted lower for the fourth straight day, and has slipped 4 per cent during the period. It has corrected 26 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,164.45 touched on September 1, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 3.8 per cent during the same period.
SBI Cards, promoted by State Bank of India (SBI), is the second-largest and among the only two standalone credit card issuers in India. Since October 28, 2021, the stock price of SBI Cards slipped 24 per cent, after reported mixed bag report for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22).
Analysts at HDFC Securities expect SBI Cards’ RoA profile (and other credit card issuers) to witness variance in the medium term. With increasing competitive intensity from incumbents and challengers, the brokerage firm expect the fee income pool to gradually shrink, while the NII is likely to witness a modest gain with increase in the EMI mix.
The increasing digitisation in processes such as customer onboarding is likely to drive opex lower, although the spends-based opex is likely to remain elevated (maintaining the superior value proposition for the customer), HDFC Securities said in its initiate coverage report dated January 8, 2022.
The brokerage firm further said that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent discussion paper revisiting various charges across digital payment modes such as credit cards, debit cards, PPIs, and UPI is likely to further harmonise charges levied to various players in the payment ecosystem. While this may pose a risk to credit card issuers, analysts at HDFC Securities believe the capping of merchant discount rate (MDR) for credit cards is unlikely. The RBI, in most of its earlier commentaries, has kept the MDR on credit cards unregulated since the credit risk is borne by the issuer, analysts said.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have reduced their stake in SBI Cards by nearly 3 percentage points in October-December quarter (Q3FY22). Their holding in the company declined from 13.07 per cent in Q2FY22, to 10.28 per cent at the end of December quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and individual shareholders have hiked their stake in SBI Cards during the quarter, the data showed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU