SBI Cards hits 52-week low, stock down 26% from its 52-week high

Shares of and Payment Services (SBI Cards) hit a 52-week low at Rs 858.45, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock has fallen below its previous low of Rs 860.05 hit on December 20, 2021.

The stock of finance company quoted lower for the fourth straight day, and has slipped 4 per cent during the period. It has corrected 26 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,164.45 touched on September 1, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 3.8 per cent during the same period.

SBI Cards, promoted by State Bank of India (SBI), is the second-largest and among the only two standalone credit card issuers in India. Since October 28, 2021, the stock price of slipped 24 per cent, after reported mixed bag report for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22).

Analysts at HDFC Securities expect SBI Cards’ RoA profile (and other credit card issuers) to witness variance in the medium term. With increasing competitive intensity from incumbents and challengers, the brokerage firm expect the fee income pool to gradually shrink, while the NII is likely to witness a modest gain with increase in the EMI mix.

The increasing digitisation in processes such as customer onboarding is likely to drive opex lower, although the spends-based opex is likely to remain elevated (maintaining the superior value proposition for the customer), HDFC Securities said in its initiate coverage report dated January 8, 2022.

The brokerage firm further said that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent discussion paper revisiting various charges across digital payment modes such as credit cards, debit cards, PPIs, and UPI is likely to further harmonise charges levied to various players in the payment ecosystem. While this may pose a risk to credit card issuers, analysts at HDFC Securities believe the capping of merchant discount rate (MDR) for credit cards is unlikely. The RBI, in most of its earlier commentaries, has kept the MDR on credit cards unregulated since the credit risk is borne by the issuer, analysts said.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have reduced their stake in by nearly 3 percentage points in October-December quarter (Q3FY22). Their holding in the company declined from 13.07 per cent in Q2FY22, to 10.28 per cent at the end of December quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and individual shareholders have hiked their stake in SBI Cards during the quarter, the data showed.