SBI Life Insurance's offer for sale oversubscribed more than 2 times

Company’s Rs 1,500-crore offer for sale (OFS) was oversubscribed more than two times. Total bids exceeded 38.6 million for the 18.9 million shares put on the block for institutional investors. Another 2.1 million shares meant for retail investors will be auctioned on Monday.



The floor price for the share sale was fixed at Rs 725 per share. However, most bids came at Rs 741 per share, data provided by BSE showed. Meanwhile, shares of SBI Life ended at Rs 751, up 1.3 per cent over its previous close.

At Rs 741 per share, promoter State Bank of India (SBI) will be able to raise Rs 1,556 crore. The country’s largest lender is paring 2.1 per cent in the life insurer in the OFS.

SBI Life is a joint venture between SBI and BNP Paribas Cardiff. At the end of March 2020, SBI held a 57.6 per cent stake in the life insurer and BNP Paribas Cardiff 5.2 per cent.



Last year in June, BNP Paribas Cardiff trimmed its shareholding in the life insurer by selling 2.5 per cent stake. It had sold more than 16.5 per cent stake in the insurer in 2019 for more than Rs 9,200 crore.

SBI Life is currently valued at Rs 75,100 crore.

SBI Life joins a series of blue-chip firms including peer HDFC Life in launching large share sales. The SBI Life share sale is being handled by SBI Cap Securities, HSBC and Nomura.