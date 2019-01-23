SBI Life takes a lead over ICICI Prudential, HDFC life on key parameters

On a day that did not belong to life insurance stocks, SBI Life was the only exception. Share prices of peers ICICI Prudential Life (I-Pru Life) and HDFC Life, which had issued their quarterly results after market hours on Tuesday and fell short of expectations, shed 11 per cent and three per cent, respectively, on Wednesday.

Overall, life insurance stocks haven’t had a great run at the bourses, due to their dependence on equity markets. However, a good mix of equity-linked schemes and protection plans has helped SBI Life (promoted by State Bank of India) stay ahead. In fact, reports ...