SBI logs over 200% YoY jump in PAT at Rs 3,012 cr; asset quality improves

Public lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,012 crore for the September quarter of FY20 (Q2FY20), up 218 per cent YoY, from a profit of Rs 944.87 crore reported in Q2FY19. The bank logged a consolidated PAT at Rs 3,375.4 crore .



The profit beat Street estimates. Prabhudas Lilladher, for instance, pegged the profit at Rs 2,633.3 crore.



The bank reported a net interest income (NII) of Rs 24,600 crore, up 17.67 per cent YoY from Rs 20,905.7 crore logged in Q2FY19.

The public lender’s asset quality improved. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at Rs 1.61 lakh crore, down nearly 5 per cent QoQ, from Rs 1.68 lakh crore reported in Q1FY20. GNPA ratio stood at at 7.19 per cent for the quarter under review, down 276 bps YoY and 34 bps sequentially.



As for NNPA, the absolute figure came in at Rs 59,939.2 crore for Q2FY20. The same was Rs 65,624 crore in Q1FY20, and Rs 94,809.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.The banks' gross slippages nearly halved during the recently concluded quarter. The amount came in at Rs. 8,805 crore, down 45.68 per cent sequentiallym from Rs.16,212 crores during Q1FY20. For the quarter ended September 2019, the bank made provisions of Rs 996 crore.