SBI reports profit of Rs 2,312 crore in June quarter; GNPAs down 21% YoY

State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday, was back in the black and reported a net profit of Rs 2,312 crore for the June quarter of 2019-20 (Q1FY20) on the back of healthy growth in advances and stable asset quality. The bank reported a net loss of Rs 4,875.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q1FY19) and a PAT of Rs 838.4 in the March 2019 quarter (Q4FY19).



The profit beat analysts’ expectations, who had pegged the profit at Rs 2,066.7 crore.



The bank’s asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, down 21 per cent, from Rs 2.13 lakh crore reported in Q1FY19. It was down 2.8 per cent sequentially from Rs 1.73 lakh crore in Q4FY19.



The net NPA (NNPA) came in at Rs 65,624 crore.



The GNPA ratio was 7.53 per cent while NNPA ratio was 3.07 per cent. The provisions came in at Rs 9,183 crore

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services had expected the gross and net non-performing assets to decline YoY by up to 23 per cent and 37 per cent respectively.