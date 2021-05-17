SBI shares surge 5%, hit 8-week high on heavy volumes

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday, hit an eight-week high of Rs 377.30 after rising 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. The state-owned lender's stock was trading at its highest level since March 23, 2021, when it touched 377.7 in intra-day trade. It hit a record high of Rs 426 on February 18, 2021.

At 11:37 am, SBI was the top gainer among the S&P BSE Sensex stocks. A combined 43.11 million equity shares were changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 1.1 per cent at 49,225 points.

On May 14, 2021, after market hours, SBI informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday, May 21, 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve approval of audited financial results for year ended March 31, 2021, and dividend, if any.

If SBI board declared any dividend for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), it should be after gap of three years the bank’s shareholders get the dividend. Last, in May 2017, SBI had declared dividend of Rs 2.60 per share, the BSE data shows.

Analysts expect frontline private banks/SBI to be comfortably placed in terms of existing Covid provisions, portfolio mix and capital buffers to absorb potential rise in slippages. The brokerage estimate operating metric for public sector banks (PSBs) is to improve led by an improving overall environment. Within PSBs, we expect SBI to report healthy performance supported by the resolution of Bhushan Power & Steel, which would result in healthy recoveries and a seasonally strong quarter on fee income, Motilal Oswal Securities said.

“We expect a healthy operating profit growth of 15 per cent year on year (YoY) led by 11 per cent YoY revenue growth. Solid net interest income (NII) growth partly aided by a lower base. Loan growth to be subdued at around 5 per cent YoY and NIM (core) unchanged quarter on quarter (QoQ) at around 3.1 per cent,” Kotak Securities said in banks' Q4FY21 preview.

The brokerage firm expects gradual recovery in non-interest income led by recovery in written off loans and treasury income (primarily led by resolution in steel sector). We expect slippages at 2 per cent of loans (adjusted for previous slippages while reported would be higher) led by the retail and SME portfolio. We expect a solid positive commentary on the bank's loan book from an asset quality perspective, it said.

ICICI Securities expects SBI to post loan growth of 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 23,160 billion and 11 per cent YoY for deposits to keep NII flat at Rs 28,800 crore. Non-interest income is seen at Rs 8,500 crore.

With cost of deposits stabilising and loan yields also seen moderating, NIMs are seen to be stable. Slippages are expected to surge due to standstill status and loan loss provisions to be moderated by Bhushan Power recovery. Expect overall provisions at Rs 9,700 crore vs. Rs 10,300 crore QoQ. Hence, profit after tax is likely to grow to Rs 4,969 crore, rising 38 per cent YoY, led by low base last year. The management guidance remaining for Covid related stress under Rs 60,000 crore, expect slippages to be contained, the brokerage firm said in banking & financial services sector report.

“SBI appears well-positioned to report a strong uptick in earnings as the uncertainty ushered by the COVID-19 pandemic has receded significantly. Over the years, SBI has strengthened its Balance Sheet and increased its PCR (including TWO) to 86 per cent. It further holds a PCR of around 89 per cent on Corporate non-performing assets (NPAs).” Motilal Oswal Securities said.

It expects total COVID-19 impact on asset quality to be limited, with total slippages + restructuring expected to remain around 2.5 per cent for FY21E. It reported a moderation in its pro forma GNPA/NNPA ratio, while the restructuring book was controlled at 0.8 per cent of loans. Domestic collection efficiency is in line with other large Banks around 97 per cent. SBI has one of the best liability franchises (CASA mix: around 45 per cent). This puts it in a better position to manage yield pressure, while a reduction in the interest rate on deposits would continue to support margin to a large extent, the brokerage firm said in March 2021 results preview.