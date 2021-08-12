Weary of corporate scandals, Indian fund managers outperform foreign rivals

-
ALSO READ
Europe's fund managers get a green makeover
NPS fund managers have more choices as investment universe expands
ELSS funds: Tax benefits and factors to consider before investing
Resident Indian fund managers can be part of FPIs, says Sebi
Non-govt PFs, gratuity funds can invest in alternative investment funds
-
India’s years of corporate scandals have honed the stock-picking skills of the nation’s fund managers to a point where they can now consistently beat the choices of foreign peers and retail investors.
An equal-weighted basket of Indian stocks with high domestic mutual-fund ownership and low foreign ownership has been outperforming a basket with the reverse profile over the past two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Local fund managers have become more adept at using knowledge of the companies, the government and economic climate to avoiding pitfalls.
“Experience with past governance issues shows that domestic mutual funds have skirted investing in blowups better than offshore peers,” said Nitin Chanduka, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. Local funds also have more exposure than foreigners to mid- and small-caps, which have driven gains in India since 2019, he added.
Domestic fund managers’ picks have also been better bets than those of India’s retail investors, whose ranks have swelled during the pandemic. Stocks with high Indian mutual-fund ownership have risen at a compound annual growth rate of 16% over the past 12 years, compared with 11% for stocks with high foreign ownership and 13% for those with high retail investor stakes.
Historical analysis by Chanduka and Gaurav Patankar at Bloomberg Intelligence shows local pros have had smaller holdings in companies that reported governance issues than overseas and individual investors.
Part of this discrepancy in holdings of troubled companies is due to the fact that domestic funds are still a smaller presence than foreign funds overall. Local institutions hold a combined stake of more than 25% in just 45 of the Nifty 200 Index stocks, compared with 145 stocks with that level of holding by foreign funds.
|Company
|Date of disclosure of corporate governance issue
|Pre-event onshore mutual-fund holding (%)
|Pre-event foreign investor holding (%)
|Pre-event individual investor holding (%)
|Cox & Kings
|Aug. 2019
|0
|77
|10
|Indiabulls Housing Finance
|July 2019
|4
|70
|6
|Dewan Housing Finance*
|Jan. 2019
|5
|30
|23
|Zee Learn
|Jan. 2019
|0
|57
|26
|Yes Bank
|Nov. 2018
|14
|53
|11
|Manpasand Beverages*
|May 2018
|21
|39
|5
|PC Jeweller
|April 2018
|2
|77
|8
|Vakrangee
|Feb. 2018
|0
|35
|15
|Gitanjali Gems*
|Feb. 2018
|0
|8
|43
|Tree House Education
|Dec. 2016
|0
|15
|35
Note: Holdings given as % of free float, 6-12 months pre-event; *trading suspended
Source: Bloomberg Intelligence
Still, the better performance of the Indian managers’ picks demonstrates local knowledge can be lucrative.
“Companies whose shares have a high stake among domestic funds lead those with low stakes, so accounting for this factor can generate better risk-adjusted returns,” said Chanduka of Bloomberg Intelligence.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU