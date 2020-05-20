Sebi advises India Inc to make enhanced disclosures on Covid-19 biz impact

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has advised to make enhanced disclosures on the impact of outbreak on their businesses, and provide both the quantitative and qualitative aspects.

“Listed entities should endeavour to ensure that all investors have access to timely, adequate and updated information. Towards this end, entities are encouraged to evaluate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their business, performance and financials, both qualitatively and quantitatively, to the extent possible and disseminate the same,” the market watchdog said.





also pointed out that while Indian listed entities have already been making disclosures on shutting down of operations due to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns, and some have disclosed action taken towards sanitisation and safety, only few have disclosed financial impact.

"Listed entities around the world have been making disclosures regarding the impact of the pandemic, including that on financial condition and results of operations, future operations, capital and financial resources," the regulator said.

shared an illustrative list, which included steps taken to ensure smooth functioning, schedule for restarting operations, ability to maintain operations in factories/units/office spaces functions and closed down, estimation of future impact of Covid-19 on its operations.



Further, the companies can also give a more detailed account of how various aspects of the company’s operations have been impacted.

These can include capital and financial resources, profitability, liquidity position, ability to service debt and other financing arrangements, supply chain, assets, internal financial reporting and control and product or services demand.

The listed entities can also specify the impact of CoVID-19 pandemic on their financial statements, to the extent possible.

The market regulator warned companies from making selective disclosures related to impact of CoVID-19. “Depending on circumstances peculiar to a listed entity and on account of passage of time, the listed entity shall revisit, refresh, or update its previous disclosures.”





While has granted several relaxations to market participants, the regulator said that the current situation can lead to information gaps about the operations of a company, so better disclosures will allow timely dissemination of information for all investors and stakeholders.

Citing regulations such as listing obligations and disclosure requirements for listed entities and non-convertible debentures, the market regulator pointed out how various regulations require companies to disclose information having bearing on operation or performance of the listed entity.