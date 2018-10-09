Sebi allows foreign entities in commodity derivatives segment, with a rider

Nearly five months after issuing a consultation paper on this, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday allowed eligible (EFEs) to trade in commodity futures.

However, there is a rider. The minimum networth requirement for such has been set at $500,000. And such EFE can approach an authorised (ASB) with a minimum networth of Rs 250 million for registration. The regulator has authorised exchanges to frame other criteria for the entry of in the segment.

has directed exchanges and ASBs to monitor hedge position of Most importantly, EFEs are not allowed to hedge their positions in sensitive commodities including sugar.

“Pursuant to feedback received from the market participants during the consultative process, it has been decided to permit having actual exposure to Indian commodity markets, to participate in the commodity derivative segment of recognized stock exchanges for hedging their exposure. Such shall be known as EFEs,” said in a circular on Tuesday.

Justifying the approval, said that foreign entities were currently not permitted to directly participate in the Indian market, even if they imported or exported various commodities from/to India. “Such entities by the virtue of their actual exposure to the various commodities in the Indian market, are valuable stakeholders in the value chain of such commodities, and are also exposed to price uncertainty of Indian commodity Therefore, these foreign entities should be enabled to hedge their price risk in the Indian market,” the circular said.

The regulator took cognizance of the fact that participation by such foreign participants would be conducive for the overall development of the commodity derivatives market in India.





“The entry of foreign entities will deepen the commodity derivatives market further. Sebi has taken many positive steps since it took over regulations of the commodity futures market. The entry of mutual fund and portfolio management services (PMS) would further widen the list of participants in the commodity market,” said Naveen Mathur, director (commodities and currencies), Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers Ltd.

After the merger of the erstwhile commodity derivatives market regulator the Forward Commission with Sebi in September 2015, the regulator has allowed hedging for category III Alternative Investment Fund and also expanded basket of commodities for trading.

Sebi has defined EFEs as residents outside India and having actual exposure to Indian physical commodity