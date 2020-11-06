Sebi approves new 'flexi-cap' category with freedom to invest across m-caps

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has heeded the mutual fund industry’s request for a new ‘flexi-cap’ category, with the freedom to invest across market capitalisations -- effectively laying to rest apprehensions over the recent rejig in multi-cap definitions.

Fund houses can launch new schemes under this category as well as convert an existing scheme to a flexi-cap fund after selecting a suitable benchmark, the regulator said on Friday after taking inputs from the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee, and earlier the Association of Mutual Funds in India. This allows existing multi-cap schemes that are not comfortable with the regulatory mandate to invest 25 per cent each in large, mid and small-cap stocks to migrate to the new category.



“A flexi-cap strategy will allow the fund manager to invest wherever value and opportunities are available without restrictions. can be at ease now that the multicap funds that they had invested will continue to operate, albeit with a new name,” said Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS MF



“This is in the interest of who want complete flexibility in ownership of companies across market cap buckets. would rely more on the fund managers capabilities and decisions to decide market cap bias. This also would give flexibility to managers to make investment decisions basis their conviction on the companies irrespective of their market caps,” said Akhil Chaturvedi - associate director & head of Sales, Motilal Oswal Asset Management.



Industry players reckon most of the existing multi-cap funds will switch to the new category. The could also spell the death knell for the Rs 1.4 trillion multicap category as not many investors would be in favour of a minimum 25:25:25 asset allocation across large, mid and small caps, especially given the liquidity constraints often faced in the small and mid-cap stocks.



“I would expect many existing multi-cap funds to move to the flexi cap category, given that the former were anyways being managed as flexi-caps earlier. The multi-cap category, on the other hand, may not find too many takers,” said G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union MF.



Kotak Standard Multicap Fund, the largest multi cap fund, announced Friday it would move to the flexi-cap category after taking requisite approvals and following due process. “Except the name of the fund (to be renamed as Kotak Standard Flexi cap Fund), everything else including the fund manager, investment process and fund portfolio will remain the same as before,” said Nilesh Shah, group president & managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.



The circular on the rejig in multicap allocation in September had initially created fears that the compulsion to deploy about Rs 26,000 crore in small-cap stocks and close to Rs 10,500 crore in mid-cap stocks — in a span of a few months — could create a bubble in those two segments. Majority of small-caps and a large number of mid-caps are highly illiquid.



later clarified that funds can not only rebalance the portfolio in their multi-cap schemes but also facilitate the switch to other schemes and merge such schemes with large-cap schemes or convert them to another scheme category, such as large and mid-cap. The clarification helped contain the initial panic in the market.