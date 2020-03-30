Sebi asks exchanges to review expiry of agro derivative contracts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked exchanges to review expiry of their agriculture commodity contracts in view of the disruption in operations and supply of commodities during the 21-day lockdown. In view of this, the largest agro exchange, NCDEX, has extended expiry dates of all its farm commodity contracts maturing on April 20 by ten days to April 30.

The exchange’s March contract was settld on the 20th of the current, just a few days ahead of the lockdown announcement. However, the exchange has had to pay huge price due to the lockdown, with its volumes down by half from the beginning of the month.

All exchanges have discontinued the evening session for commodity from today, and are ending the trading at 5 p.m. till April 14. The focus has now shifted to the agro segment, where brokers had urged the regulator to keep the evening session from 5 to 11:30 shut till the lockdown ended. Sebi, however, let the exchanges take their own call on this instead of mandating it.

Experts have even been asking the to merge April contracts with May contracts because of the several disruptions in the farm commodity chain. Vijay Sardana, an agriculture expert, put forth his personal view: “There is large-scale disruption in the agricultural marketplace, including warehouses, mandis and transport. In order to avoid any uncalled for incidents in the derivative market, should ask exchanges to either merge the April farm contracts with the May contracts or extend the expiry dates and review it next month.”

NCDEX has seen a sharp fall in volumes in the second half of March, exacerbated in part by the decline in the prices of guar gum, guar seeds and similar commodities, whose movements are partially linked to that of crude oil.

An NCDEX spokesperson said the exchange has extended the expiry date from April 20 to April 30, even though the lockdown ends on the 14th of that month. The exchange is continuously reviewing and taking decisions, he added.