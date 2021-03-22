Sebi asks NSE to fix individual responsibilities for trading glitch

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday directed the management of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to fix individual responsibilities and determine why it failed to shift operations from its primary site to the disaster recovery site (DR) during the trading outage that occurred on February 24. The market regulator has given the exchange to complete the same within three weeks.

Meanwhile, the has submitted its detailed root cause analysis (RCA) to Sebi’s technical advisory committee.

“Post halting of trading on NSE, we considered all the available alternatives on hand, including invocation of DR, to decide on the course of action that would bring up the market at the earliest with least disruption to market participants and post evaluation, a decision was taken to bring up the systems at the primary site. regularly tests its DR readiness in line with regulations wherein quarterly drills are conducted and live trading sessions from DR site are conducted twice a year,” said in a press statement.

NSE has a primary data centre at its headquarters in Mumbai’s BKC. It also maintains a near disaster recovery (NDR) site nearby at Kurla and a disaster recovery (DR) site in Chennai.

The exchange also said due to digging and construction activity between the BKC and Kurla centres there was instability in links from both of its telecom services providers. This led to “unexpected behavior” of the storage area network (SAN) system. Following which, the risk management system of NSE Clearing and other systems become unavailable.

has issued revised guidelines for moving to DR sites. The regulator has said “unannounced live trading session shall be conducted from DR site of the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) with a short notice of 45 minutes from before the start of the trading session, starting from July 2021.”

Further, in an event of disruption at the ‘critical systems’, the MII will have to declare the incident as ‘disaster’ within 30 minutes, down from two hours allowed earlier. MIIs will have to take measures to restore operations including from DRS within 45 minutes, as opposed to two hours earlier, from the declaration of ‘disaster’.

Sebi has also asked MIIs to ensure failure of any subsystem will not impact other critical systems of and continuous functioning of securities market.

MIIs are the intermediates that form the backbone of the market ecosystem. These include stock exchanges, clearing corporation depositories.