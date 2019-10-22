Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT order in Price Waterhouse matter

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has appealed against the (SAT) order in the Price Waterhouse (PW) matter. On September 9, the tribunal had quashed the order passed by the market regulator against the global audit firm for its role in the decade-old Satyam scandal.

Many believe the SAT order has cast doubt over Sebi’s regulatory turf and whether it has powers to strictures against auditors, who are regulated by the ICAI under the Chartered Accountants Act.

“The SAT order raises an important jurisdictional point. At present, the National Financial Reporting Authority is not fully functional. Even assuming it was the jurisdictional issue will still crop up when it comes to action taken against auditors by Sebi. Almost certainly, the SC will have the final word on this,” Sandeep Parekh, partner, Finsec Law Advisors had said after the SAT order.

In January 2018, Sebi had issued an order banning PW firms and two of its auditors from providing audit services to listed companies and market intermediaries for two years for their involvement in the multi-crore accounting scam at the Ramalinga Raju-promoted company.

Sebi has said the order against PW and its auditors was under the special powers conferred upon it to protect the interests of investors in the securities market. SAT held that the order passed by Sebi was “remedial” and not “punitive” and debarring an entire audit firm wasn’t justified.