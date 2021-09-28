Sebi board clears frameworks for gold, social stock exchanges

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Vedanta open offer subscribed just 58% after failed delisting bid
Gold price today at Rs 47,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,790 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 48,450 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
-
Markets regulator Sebi's board on Tuesday approved a slew of reforms, including frameworks for gold and social stock exchanges. Instrument representing gold will be called "Electronic Gold Receipt" (EGR). EGR will have trading, clearing and settlement features akin to other securities, said the market regulator.
Besides, the regulator has decided to relax eligibility requirements related to shares having superior voting rights, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said at a press conference in Mumbai after the board meeting.
On the social stock exchange, Tyagi said a proposal has been cleared for the creation of this exchange for fundraising by social enterprises.
Tyagi further said he cannot specify the timeline for such exchange, and will coordinate with the government to take it ahead. "If there is any violation of regulations in Zee-Sony merger case, we will look into it," said Tyagi after the board meeting.
The board also cleared a proposal to amend de-listing framework after an open offer and Investors Charter for securities market.
Sebi also decided to relax eligibility requirements related to superior voting rights shares. Sebi board approved proposal to amend de-listing framework after open offer
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU