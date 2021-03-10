Sebi limits MF investments in debt instruments with special features

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday set a limit on mutual fund (MF) investment in debt instruments with special features such as additional tier I (AT1) bonds.



Perpetual bonds are a fixed income security with no maturity date. These bonds are not redeemable by the issuer. A regular coupon, which is typically higher than other debt instruments, is paid on these bonds by the issuer, mostly banks.

A circular by the market regulator said that no MF under all its schemes shall own more than 10 per cent of AT1 bonds issued by a single issuer. Further, at the scheme level the exposure to such instruments shall be less than 10 per cent of the total assets and less than 5 per cent towards a single issuer.

The restrictions will apply to all debt instruments that have special features such as subordination to equity and convertible to equity upon trigger of a pre-specified event for loss absorption.

At present there are no specified investment limits on such instruments, which are construed to be riskier than other debt instruments.

Last year, several MFs were caught on the wrong foot over their investments in Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds, which were written down before equity following the RBI’s rescue plan for the lender.

“The announcement will further increase the risk management framework for the mutual fund industry,” said Mahendra Kumar Jajoo-CIO Fixed Income at Mirae MF.

According to the data from prime database, at the end of January nearly Rs 37,000 crore was invested by MFs in perpetual bonds.

Industry players said existing holdings will not be impacted as has allowed grandfathering.

“The investments of MF schemes in such instruments in excess of the limits…may be grandfathered and such MF schemes shall not make any fresh investment in such instruments until the investment comes below the specified limits,” has said.

also stated that debt schemes that invest in such instruments will have to ensure that their scheme information document has provisions for a segregated portfolio. Further, MFs will have to ensure that the financial stress of the issuer and the repayment capabilities of the issuer is adequately reflected in the valuation of the securities.

Sebi also directed that close-ended debt schemes shall not invest in perpetual bonds.

The circular would come into effect from April 1.