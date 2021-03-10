Sebi limits MF investments in debt instruments with special features

-
ALSO READ
Mutual funds huddle to play Sebi's googly on multi-cap schemes
Mutual fund industry in a bind over Sebi's new rules for executing trades
Watch out for changes in style, mandate if a new fund manager takes over
Mutual fund penetration in India among lowest, shows Jefferies report
International funds in focus as diversification theme gains ground
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday set a limit on mutual fund (MF) investment in debt instruments with special features such as additional tier I (AT1) bonds.
Perpetual bonds are a fixed income security with no maturity date. These bonds are not redeemable by the issuer. A regular coupon, which is typically higher than other debt instruments, is paid on these bonds by the issuer, mostly banks.
A circular by the market regulator said that no MF under all its schemes shall own more than 10 per cent of AT1 bonds issued by a single issuer. Further, at the scheme level the exposure to such instruments shall be less than 10 per cent of the total assets and less than 5 per cent towards a single issuer.
The restrictions will apply to all debt instruments that have special features such as subordination to equity and convertible to equity upon trigger of a pre-specified event for loss absorption.
At present there are no specified investment limits on such instruments, which are construed to be riskier than other debt instruments.
Last year, several MFs were caught on the wrong foot over their investments in Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds, which were written down before equity following the RBI’s rescue plan for the lender.
“The announcement will further increase the risk management framework for the mutual fund industry,” said Mahendra Kumar Jajoo-CIO Fixed Income at Mirae MF.
According to the data from prime database, at the end of January nearly Rs 37,000 crore was invested by MFs in perpetual bonds.
Industry players said existing holdings will not be impacted as Sebi has allowed grandfathering.
“The investments of MF schemes in such instruments in excess of the limits…may be grandfathered and such MF schemes shall not make any fresh investment in such instruments until the investment comes below the specified limits,” Sebi has said.
Sebi also stated that debt schemes that invest in such instruments will have to ensure that their scheme information document has provisions for a segregated portfolio. Further, MFs will have to ensure that the financial stress of the issuer and the repayment capabilities of the issuer is adequately reflected in the valuation of the securities.
Sebi also directed that close-ended debt schemes shall not invest in perpetual bonds.
The circular would come into effect from April 1.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU