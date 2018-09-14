Sebi clamps down on fraudulent stock market scheme promising 100% returns

The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has crackdown on investment fraud scheme promising 100 per cent return in one month.

The move follows after dozens of investors reached out to regulator at its New Delhi office and filed a complaint against a scheme claiming to generate improbable returns.

Calling it a business offer, scrupulous entities lured investors through advertisements in local and national dailies in New Delhi. "Invest 12 lakhs, earn 3 lakhs weekly approximately," the ad claimed.

"Open online trading account deposit money in your own name with any NSE discount broker," it further said.

Sources say has begun to roundup brokers, suspected of facilitating such trades in the market. The market regulator has also shared with the economic offence wing of the Delhi police.

"The regulator has approached Delhi police following the complaint against unknown entities. More information being gathered and accordingly action will be taken," said a person privy to the development.

The said advertisement claimed scheme has already on boarded 481 clients. The scheme also promised 12 per cent monthly return on an investment of Rs 500,000 and 15 per cent monthly return on investment of Rs 1 million.

Under the scheme, a client has to open online trading account and share the login and password with this operator. The ad mentions the name, address and the WhatsApp details to start the business.

"Unsolicited advice is rampant on television shows, print media and social media. These exploit the basic human greed. has already initiated action against similar cases. More and deterrent action is the only way to diminish this. Supply has to be stopped; demand will automatically go away," said Prithvi Haldea, founder, Prime Database.

The brokers' association says that they have also received several such complaints and are constantly warning their members about these schemes and companies.

"None of these so-called acclaimed brokers/intermediaries are registered with However, we keep encouraging our member to report such instance with the regulator. We observe that several such schemes are being operated by various small and unknown entities, and their network spread across country," said Rajesh Baheti, president, Association of National Members of India.

However, some of these entities are registered with the Companies Act, but in most of the cases, they do not have any approval from any authority.

Sources say for such operators have widespread network and it is difficult for authorities to trace them. Police's economic offence wing is mostly relying upon depositor legislation formed by various states which deals with both civil and criminal remedies.

In recent years, a number of such schemes have been busted by authorities. Some of them include Singapore based- Speak Asia, City Limousine and PACL.