Sebi clears ambiguity on seed capital investment required for NFO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a circular on Friday, clarifying that growth option should be given priority by a mutual fund (MF) for investing the minimum seed capital required to be put in a new fund offer (NFO).



In a recent amendment, had said that a fund house is required to invest not less than 1 per cent of the amount raised in an NFO or Rs 50 lakh (whichever is lower) in an option specified by the MF’s board. Industry players say this was open to interpretation and a fund house could use the dividend option, which would bring back the capital.

Sebi’s Friday circular read that the shall be made in growth option of the fund and where growth is not available, it should be made in dividend re- option.

“This move will ensure that the asset management company’s commitment to a new fund through seed capital stays,” said a fund manager.

The circular says that only when both growth and the dividend reinvestment option are unavailable; the can be made in dividend option of the new fund. The circular will come into force with immediate effect.