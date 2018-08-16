Sebi cuts timeline for listing of debt securities to six days from 12

regulator on Thursday drastically cut the timeline for listing of debt securities to six days from 12 at present, in order to make the existing process of issuance of such securities simpler and cost effective.

Besides, the (Sebi) has made (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) mandatory for all investors for making payment, while applying in a public issue of debt securities.

The mandatory facility would reduce the time taken for collecting banks to commence clearing of payment instruments, forwarding application forms along with bank schedules to registrar and undertaking of technical rejection test.

The new rule will be applicable to all public issues of debt securities from October 1, 2018, said in a circular.

“In order to make the existing process of issuance of debt securities, (non-convertible redeemable preference shares) and (securitised debt instruments) easier, simpler and cost effective for both issuers and investors...it has been decided to reduce the time taken for listing after the closure of issue to six working days as against the present requirement of 12 working days,” it noted.

An investor, intending to subscribe to a public issue, will have to submit a completed bid-cum application form to (SCSBs), with whom the bank account to be blocked is maintained.





ALSO READ: Sebi sets eyes on commodity index derivatives, works on guidelines

Apart from self-certified syndicate banks, investors will have the option to submit the application with market intermediaries like registered stock broker; depository participant and registrar to an issue and share transfer agent.

The or the market intermediaries will, at the time of receipt of an application, give an acknowledgement to the investor, specifying the application number as a proof of having accepted the application form.



ALSO READ: Sebi eyes framework for timely disclosure of loan defaults by listed firms

After accepting the form, the SCSB will have to capture and upload details in the electronic bidding system as specified by the stock exchange and may begin blocking of funds available in the bank account specified in the form.

In case of market intermediaries, such intermediaries will have to capture and upload details in the electronic bidding system as specified by the stock exchange.





ALSO READ: Sebi disposes of adjudication proceedings against Arvind Lifestyle Brands

The or intermediaries will have to provide guidance to their investors on making applications in public issues.

The stock exchanges will have to validate the electronic bid details with depository's records by the end of each bidding day and bring the inconsistencies to the notice of or intermediaries concerned, for rectification and re-submission within the time specified by bourses.