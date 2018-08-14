Sebi disposes of adjudication proceedings against Arvind Lifestyle Brands

Markets regulator on Tuesday disposed of a case against Ltd saying the pertained to an unlisted company where it "has no jurisdiction".

Arvind Lifestyle was one of the clients of the (RTA) Sharepro Services (I) Pvt Ltd.

Through an interim order passed in March 2016, had directed the clients of Sharepro to conduct a thorough audit of the records and systems of the RTA within a period of three months and thereafter submit a report to the regulator in this regard, among others.

According to a fresh ruling, Arvind Lifestyle failed to comply with the directions issued by through the March 2016 order, following which the regulator initiated against the firm.

"I find that the present are in respect of an unlisted company where Sebi has no jurisdiction," the regulator's Adjudicating Officer K Saravanan said.

"In view of the same, I am of the opinion that the allegation of failure to comply with the directions issued by... Sebi vide order dated March 22, 2016 against the noticee (Arvind Lifestyle) does not stand established, as the noticee is not listed on any stock exchange," he added.

Accordingly, the regulator disposed of the adjudication proceedings against Arvind Lifestyle.