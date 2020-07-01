JUST IN
Sebi directs alternative investment funds to collect stamp duty

BS Reporter 

Sebi on Tuesday directed alternative investment funds (AIFs) to follow new provisions with regards to collection of stamp duty on sale, transfer and issue of units from July 1. AIFs have to collect stamp duty through a registrar and transfer agent (RTA). Sebi has asked all AIFs to appoint an RTA before July 15. "...till such time RTAs are appointed... AIFs shall keep the applicable stamp duty on issue, transfer and sale of units of AIFs in a designated bank account,” it said.
