Sebi directs entities to submit information on unclaimed securities

-
ALSO READ
Exchanges must provide data on unclaimed shares
Why does India not have a data protection bill yet?
New data protection Bill must consider all criticism: Justice Srikrishna
Yogi 2.0 to showcase MSME bandwidth at UP Global Investor Summit 2023
Sebi levies Rs 11-crore fine on eight entities in algo software case
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed all entities that don’t fall under the definition of ‘companies’ to submit information regarding unclaimed non-convertible securities.
The move will help identify that amount that needs to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).
Under Regulation 61A of the Listing Regulations and Section 125 of the Companies Act, amounts remaining unclaimed from non-convertible securities for a period of seven years are required to be transferred to IEPF.
However, there was ambiguity on whether this rule also applies to entities that are not constituted as ‘company’ under the Companies Act and hence, some entities were not forthcoming with this information.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU