Sebi directs exchanges to implement a framework to monitor margins

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has refused to tweak its new regulations on margin requirements, and has also directed exchanges to implement a framework to monitor margins maintained by clients for intra-day trades, in both the derivatives as well as cash segments It has given the bourses a month for implementation of the new monitoring mechanism.

According to two people familiar with the development, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India, the Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum (both representing brokers), along with exchange officials. met ...