Sebi embraces new-age tools for information to prevent insider trading

Heard of Black Edge? In her famous book on the hedge fund industry which has the same title, Sheelah Kolhatkar describes Black Edge as the “most valuable information of all” in that it is proprietary, non-public, and certain to move markets.

No doubt, securities regulators around the world are putting in huge efforts to prevent the flow of such information, as well as to punish those making illicit gains using these insights. But it is not as easy as it may sound in an era when WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Telegram have almost become primary mediums of ...