Sebi extends deadline to file Q1 numbers for Indian firms by a month

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the deadline meant for listed companies to disclose their June 2020 quarter financial results by a month to September 15.

Earlier, had extended the deadline for filing March 2020 numbers till July 31.

“ has received representations requesting extension of time for submission of financial results for the quarter/half year ended June 30, 2020, due to the shortened time gap between the extended deadline for submission of financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020 (July 31) and the quarter/half year ended June 30, 2020 (August 14). After consideration, it has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of financial results…to September 15, 2020,” said in a circular.

Besides filing of quarterly results, Sebi has also extended the compliance deadline for several other regulatory requirements such as submission of annual system audit and redressal of investor grievances.