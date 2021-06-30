JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Market Wrap Podcast, June 30: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Business Standard

Sebi extends deadlines for brokers' regulatory compliances by a month

New timeline will apply to maintenance of call recordings of orders from clients, funding reporting and permission to operate trading terminals from alternate locations

Topics
SEBI | Sebi norms

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
Sebi

Market regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the timelines from June 30 to July 31 for compliance with regulatory requirements meant for brokers. Some areas where the new timeline will apply include maintaining call recordings of orders received from clients, client funding reporting and permission to operate the trading terminals from designated alternate locations. Sebi said the extension is being given in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the government.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 30 2021. 18:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.