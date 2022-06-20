Sebi fines Reliance for not promptly disclosing 2020 Facebook deal

-
ALSO READ
Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA for not compensating flyer denied boarding
Google, Facebook face $235 mn fine in France over cookie tracking
Google fined $260,000 for breaching data localisation rules: Report
Crypto exchange WazirX fined Rs 49.20 crore for Rs 40,5 cr tax evasion
Sebi slaps Rs 6 lakh fine on Pace Stock Broking in NSE co-location case
-
India's market regulator on Monday fined Reliance Industries and two of its compliance officers for violating fair disclosure norms during Facebook's $5.7 billion investment in its digital unit in 2020.
In April 2020, Meta's Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms, aiming to allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of small businesses. The deal helped billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance slash its heavy debt load.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said Reliance did not disclose the deal even after newspaper reports in March 2020 published price-sensitive details about the imminent investment that led to a spike in its shares.
Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.
"When the bits of (unpublished price-sensitive information) that then became selectively available the company abdicated its responsibility to verify and come clean on the unverified information that was floating around," SEBI said in its order late on Monday.
SEBI said it was "incumbent" on Reliance to provide "due clarification on its own" once it knew about the "selective availability" of the information.
The regulator imposed a penalty of 3 million Indian rupees ($38,522) on Reliance and the two compliance officers.
($1 = 77.8780 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU