Sebi gives India Inc more time to report earnings amid second Covid-19 wave

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday extended the timelines for various regulatory filings, including financial earnings, in the wake of the second Covid-19 wave. The deadline to file the March quarter and annual financial results ends on May 15 and May 30 respectively. The market regulator has extended the deadline for both to June 30.

“ is in receipt of representations…requesting extension of timelines for various filings and relaxation from certain compliance obligations…due to ongoing second wave of the CoVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by various state governments,” said in a circular.

Besides results, India Inc will get more time to file the annual secretarial compliance report and statement of deviation or variation in use of funds.

The regulator has provided a similar extension to companies with listed debt securities.

had provided a similar extension last year in the wake of the first outbreak.