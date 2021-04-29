JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MF industry frets over talent crunch following Sebi's salary diktat
Business Standard

Sebi gives India Inc more time to report earnings amid second Covid-19 wave

Deadline for March quarter and annual results ends on May 15 and May 30 respectively. The market regulator has extended both to June 30

Topics
India Inc earnings | SEBI | Coronavirus

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
The regulator has provided a similar extension to companies with listed debt securities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday extended the timelines for various regulatory filings, including financial earnings, in the wake of the second Covid-19 wave. The deadline to file the March quarter and annual financial results ends on May 15 and May 30 respectively. The market regulator has extended the deadline for both to June 30.

Sebi is in receipt of representations…requesting extension of timelines for various filings and relaxation from certain compliance obligations…due to ongoing second wave of the CoVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by various state governments,” Sebi said in a circular.

Besides results, India Inc will get more time to file the annual secretarial compliance report and statement of deviation or variation in use of funds.

The regulator has provided a similar extension to companies with listed debt securities.

Sebi had provided a similar extension last year in the wake of the first outbreak.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 29 2021. 19:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.