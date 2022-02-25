Sebi gives more time to market intermediaries to comply with rules

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
Sebi's SCORES platform disposed of 3,676 complaints in October
Sebi's SCORES platform disposed of 3,789 complaints in November
Italian watchdog fines Amazon $1.3 bn for abusing its market position
-
Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday extended the relaxation given to market intermediaries for compliance with certain regulatory requirements till June 30 in view of the COVID-19 situation.
The regulator has given relaxation in time period for certain activities, including handling investor grievances and SCORES complaint and processing of demat requests, Sebi said in a circular.
In addition, the relaxation will also be applicable for processing of remat requests, transmission requests, request for issue of duplicate share certificates and requests for name deletion as well as name change.
In addition, the relaxation will be applicable for processing of requests for consolidation, split, replacement of share certificates, amalgamation of folios and handling investor grievances and SCORES complaint.
"Relaxation is hereby being given to intermediaries/ market participants w.r.t. compliance with the prescribed timelines which has been extended to June 30, 2022, in view of the COVID-19 situation," Sebi said.
Accordingly, the intermediaries/ market participants may take an additional 30 days over the prescribed timelines for completion of these service requests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU