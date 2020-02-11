Sebi issues show cause notices to NSE over appointment of Anand Subramanian

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued show cause notices (SCNs) to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) over the appointment and promotion of Anand Subramanian. The capital markets regulator had issued its initial notice in October and a supplementary notice in December.

Subramanian had joined the NSE in April 2013 as chief strategic advisor, at a time when Chitra Ramakrishna took charge as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). He was elevated to group chief operating officer (COO) in April 2015. Subramanian’s appointment and compensation ...