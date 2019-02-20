MeToo: Sebi mandated disclosures by listed firms, but it lacks them itself

More than six years after asking companies to provide disclosures on sexual harassment complaints, the stock market regulator has yet to make similar disclosures itself. An application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act filed by Business Standard revealed that there had been five complaints received as of date, though a year-wise breakup of the same was not provided.

A subsequent request for comment sent to the media communications team provided a year-wise breakup. The regulator recorded complaints in only four of the past 10 years — 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018. There ...