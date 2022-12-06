JUST IN
Adani Power, Varun Beverages, ABB ripe for Nifty Next50 inclusion
Business Standard

Sebi may soon introduce framework on ESG rating providers, say sources

Standardisation woes slow ESG reform push; industry for uniform assessment criteria

Topics
SEBI | ESG | Indian market

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
While most proposals in the discussion paper were well-received by the market, a key concern highlighted lack of uniformity in the rating process

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) could soon issue a framework for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating providers (ERPs)--third-party agencies that help determine ESG compliance of listed companies.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 20:01 IST

