Sebi may dial Centre to intercept calls for checking insider trading

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wishes to intercept telephone calls and electronic communications of those it suspects of offences in the markets it monitors, such as insider trading. Acting on recommendations made by a committee on fair market conduct, headed by former law secretary T K Vishwanathan, it has approached other law enforcement agencies for details of a needed legal framework, said a source.

