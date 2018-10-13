Sebi likely to order forensic audit on half a dozen listed companies

Companies that have seen sharp erosion in their share prices have come under the regulator’s glare. According to a source, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has identified half a dozen such companies and would soon conduct a forensic audit on them.

The audit will be done by a firm that the regulator has recently empanelled, said a person privy to the development. “The forensic audit is to check whether the assets and liabilities are properly stated in the books. Also, execution of bank loans, collateral and profit and loss accounts of these firms ...