Sebi may seek your live-in partner's details to bust insider trading cases

As a result of a new proposal on insider trading norms, people may be required to disclose details of their live-in partner to their company.

A report on dealing with fair market practice has proposed ‘disclosure of close personal relationships’ along with other measures to make it easier to crack such cases. “… in order to facilitate investigation, the Committee has recommended mandating disclosures by designated persons of persons residing at the same address for more than one year,” according to a recent Securities and Exchange Board of India ...