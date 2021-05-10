JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 6.44 trillion in four trading sessions
Business Standard

Sebi mulling new framework to prevent misuse of client collateral

The rules are aimed at identifying each client's collateral and ensuring it is utilised towards the margins of that client only

Topics
SEBI | Indian markets | Brokers

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

sebi
seb

Market regulator Sebi on Monday proposed a new framework for client collateral segregation and monitoring. The rules are aimed at identifying each client’s collateral and ensuring it is utilised towards the margins of that client only.

“In the past, there have been instances of misuse of client collateral. In such a scenario, not only confidence of investors in market integrity is shaken, but it also brings disrepute to the entire ecosystem of trading,” Sebi said in a discussion paper inviting public comments.

The new framework aims to tackle the issue of misappropriation and misuse of client funds by brokers and also to shield the clients in an event the broker defaults. Sebi has proposed a new reporting mechanism which will provide visibility of client-wise collateral at all level such as the trading member, clearing member and the clearing corporation.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 10 2021. 19:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.