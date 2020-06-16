Sebi panel suggests tweaks to enhance regulator's enforcement function

One of the most critical functions market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) —enforcement—is set for an overhaul. A high-level committee under the leadership of AR Dave, a retired Supreme Court judge, on Tuesday submitted a 424—page report aimed at strengthening Sebi’s enforcement mechanism.

“The committee has considered various issues pertaining to the enforcement mechanism of the board (Sebi) and made recommendations thereon to make it more robust and efficient. These recommendations seek to introduce tactical, strategic and systemic changes in the enforcement process spread over a period of few years, to enhance and improve the capabilities of the in protecting the investors and indicting the defaulters,” the report said.





The Dave panel has identified four broad areas for enhancing the enforcement function. These are intermediary regulations; recovery of dues; quantification of ill-gotten gains and synergies between securities law and insolvency law.

A securities lawyer said the implementation of the panel recommendation will be akin to upgrading the operating system of

The Dave panel has said the current processes followed by under the Intermediaries Regulation 2008 is “unjustifiably drawn-out”. It has underscored the need to conclude a proceeding against an intermediary in a timely manner. Intermediary can be a stock exchange, depository, clearing corporation, mutual fund or a broker.

“Sebi is required to adhere to the principles of natural justice in the course of its proceedings against an intermediary but such adherence cannot be meant to extend the application to such an extent that permits holding the system hostage at the cost of compromising the very interest of the investors,” the panel has said.

The panel has suggested the process leading to issuance of final order against an intermediary can be quickened.

On the issue of recovering dues such as fees, penalties or disgorgement amounts, the mechanism followed by Sebi’s recovery officer needs several modifications as existing provisions don’t recognise concepts such as clubbing of income or e-auctions, the panel has said.

“The committee is of the view that amending the securities laws enactments to clarify the power of Sebi to make regulations relating to recovery would also obviate any unnecessary challenges in this regard.”

On the area of disproportionate gains made by a violator, the panel has said Sebi could make use of financial economics.



“The committee notes that over a period of time, securities laws violations have become complex... In view of the same, the committee advocates the use of financial economics as used in other securities jurisdictions.”

The panel has cited examples of techniques used in jurisdictions such as the United States. The Dave panel has acknowledged how it is difficult to quantify potential losses caused to a shareholder due to securities fraud, however, feels more can be done.

“Quantification in the context of a dynamic securities market is both a science and an art; based on defined principles drawn from law, economics, accounting and mathematics, while being imprecise at the same time. To the extent possible, Sebi should attempt to quantify the unlawful gains made and losses caused to investors,” the report says.

To bring in more synergies between securities laws and insolvency law and prevent misuse, the panel has suggested relevant changes.





“The committee has examined the insolvency, recovery and securities laws jurisprudence of India and abroad and suggested suitable changes in the code to ensure that insolvency law is not used as a refuge by defaulters, thereby protecting the interest of investors,” the Dave panel has said.

Sebi has invited public comments by July 7 on the various recommendations made by the Dave panel.