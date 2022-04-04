Sebi panel to improve governance norms for market infra bodies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday constituted an ad hoc committee under former whole-time member G Mahalingam to review and make recommendations for further strengthening governance norms at market infrastructure instit¬utions (MIIs).

The committee is entrusted to make recommendations regarding the role played by the governing board and committees of MIIs. The committee will also review the requirements related to the appointment and functioning of the board of directors and key managerial personnel of MIIs, enhance transparency, and review the policy regarding safekeeping and sharing of information held by MIIs.

The other committee members include corporate governance expert J N Gupta, Aarti Nihalani, partner at Oliver Wyman, former BSE Brokers’ Forum chairman Uttam Bagri, Sandip Bhagat, partner at S&R Associates, managing directors and CEOs of NSE, BSE, NSDL, and .