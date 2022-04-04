Sebi panel to improve governance norms for market infra bodies

-
ALSO READ
CDSL glitch hits sell orders, brokers allow clients to skip authorisation
Unique investor count on NSE crosses 50 million, shows data
Governance breakdown
NSE scouts for new MD & CEO; though Limaye is eligible for 5-year extension
Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi's tenure ends today, all eyes on next appointment
-
The committee is entrusted to make recommendations regarding the role played by the governing board and committees of MIIs. The committee will also review the requirements related to the appointment and functioning of the board of directors and key managerial personnel of MIIs, enhance transparency, and review the policy regarding safekeeping and sharing of information held by MIIs.
The other committee members include corporate governance expert J N Gupta, Aarti Nihalani, partner at Oliver Wyman, former BSE Brokers’ Forum chairman Uttam Bagri, Sandip Bhagat, partner at S&R Associates, managing directors and CEOs of NSE, BSE, NSDL, and CDSL.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU