Sebi penalises Kirloskar Bros over alleged breach of securities regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) charged the three Kirloskar brothers –Atul, Rahul and Sanjay—and their family members for alleged violation of securities regulations. Further, the regulator barred Rahul and Atul Kirloskar from the securities market for six months.
At present, Rahul and Atul Kirloskar are at odds with their brother Sanjay Kirloskar. Sanjay heads Kirloskar Brothers, while Rahul and Atul are in charge of Kirloskar Industries.
In three separate orders, the regulator has asked over a dozen entities and individuals belonging to both Kirloskar factions to cough up over Rs 31 crore in penalties and disgorgement.
The Atul and Rahul camp has been asked to cough up Rs 28 crore plus interest of 4 per cent per annum for 10 years. The Sanjay camp has been asked to pay just Rs 47 lakh in penalties and disgorgement.
The case dates back to 2010, where Kirloskar Industries was made to buy shares of Kirloskar Brothers. Also, certain family members sold shares of Kirloskar Brothers while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information, thereby violating the insider trading rules.
After receiving complaints of alleged insider trading and bad corporate governance practices at KBL, Sebi launched a probe into the dealing in the shares of the company. In December 2019, Sebi issued an initial set of show cause notices to promoter entities and later sent supplementary notices.
ALSO READ: No merit in relaxing 10% cap on single stock investment: Sebi chief
The regulator’s investigation revealed some promoters had submitted incorrect information to the company to obtain pre-clearances to sell Kirloskar Brothers' shares. Sebi said they committed fraud on the public shareholders of Kirloskar Industries, who were made to buy shares of Kirloskar Brothers.
“Atul and Rahul Kirloskar reject any suggestion of wrongdoing and maintain that the share sale reflected all appropriate stock exchange disclosures and necessary regulatory pre-clearances at the time. We are currently reviewing Sebi’s order and seeking appropriate legal advice. We remain confident of our position and plan to appeal the ruling shortly,” said a spokesperson belonging to the group.
In their submission to Sebi, the entities belonging to the Atul and Rahul camp argued that they had applied for pre-clearance from the company on September 28, 2010 to conduct the trades, which were executed on October 6, 2010. They also argued that the transactions between KBL and KIL were of the nature of inter-se promoter transfers and hence didn’t fall under the purview of insider trading. They further argued that the UPSI identified by Sebi didn’t qualify as ‘sensitive information’. All these arguments failed to cut the ice with Sebi.
Atul and Rahul Kirloskar also alleged Sebi’s action was motivated and exclusively based on complaints from Sanjay. To that Sebi said the argument didn’t hold any merit as the regulator also taken enforcement action against Sanjay.
