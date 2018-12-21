Sebi planning sandbox framework for innovations in capital markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to come out with a policy on sandbox framework, which would essentially allow companies working in the capital markets space to experiment innovations in a closed environment.

The idea behind the policy on sandbox is to support technological innovations in the financial services space, popularly known as Fintech. “We will come out with a policy on sandbox soon. We are examining whether any changes in laws are required in terms of dispensation that may be needed,” said Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of Sebi, ...