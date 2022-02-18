Sebi plans tougher pricing norms for startup IPOs amid share meltdown

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday intends to seek more justification and transparency from new-age technology companies when it comes to pricing their shares in initial public offerings (IPOs).

If the raft of proposals floated by the market regulator in a discussion paper are approved, companies will have to provide a more detailed explanation of how they have priced their issue, compare it to pre-IPO share sales and disclose all presentations made to pre-IPO investors.

The move comes amid a meltdown in shares of such companies amid hawkish pivot by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks. New-age have plunged an average 50 per cent from their highs in recent weeks.

The regulator says metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, earnings per share (EPS) and return ratios –used to justify the basis of pricing for by traditional companies –cannot be applied to new-age companies, which are mostly loss-making.

As a result, the regulator believes the disclosures made under ‘Basis of Issue Price’ section in an offer document, needs to be “supplemented with non-traditional parameters” and other key performance indicators (KPIs). The issue assumes significance; lately there have been an increase in IPO filings by companies with no profit-making track record.

Industry players said the KPIs could be metrics such as subscriber addition, market share and long-term growth targets. It is proposed that startups disclose the presentations they make to private investors in their IPO document.

“Disclosure of relevant KPIs made before the pre-IPO investors during the three years prior to the IPO. Explanation of how these KPIs contribute to form the basis for issue price,” has proposed.

The regulator has said all the KPIs should be defined clearly and not be misleading. Further, KPIs would be required to be certified by a statutory auditor.

Wherever possible, the KPIs will have to be compared to listed peers both domestically as well as in global

“New-age tech companies generally remain loss making for a longer period before achieving break-even as these companies in their growth phase opt for gaining scale over profits. Investors are on board with these companies on the premise of future potential and accordingly the company strives for long-term market leadership rather than short-term profitability considerations,” has said in a discussion paper.

Further, IPO-bound companies will have to disclose the cost at which shares are sold in secondary deals as well as primary deals in the past 18 -month period, if it led to a dilution of more than 5 per cent.

“Often it is seen that the IPO is priced several times higher than the price at which shares are issued to private investors in months leading up to the IPO. Going ahead, companies will have to provide detailed rationale for change in share price over a short-period of time,” said an investment banker.

He added that had a hands off approach to IPO pricing. However, given the sharp fall in share prices, the regulator wants more justification when it comes to pricing the issue.

The discussion paper has been floated based on the recommendations made by a sub-group of Sebi’s Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC). The regulator has sought public comments on various new proposals until March 5.